NASHVILLE (KMOV.com) – Mizzou quarterback Drew Lock was taken by the Denver Broncos 42nd overall in the 2019 NFL Draft Friday evening.
Lock was not taken during the first round on Thursday, surprising many observers. The Broncos selected Lock after a trade with Cincinnati Bengals.
Lock racked up the second most passing yards in SEC history during his time in Columbia. He set the single season SEC record for touchdown passes in 2017.
