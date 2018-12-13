ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - The Billikens Men’s Basketball team only has two losses to their name this season, but they believe they still haven’t reached their full potential as a team yet.
“I don't think we've played particularly well, especially what I think we are capable of doing, other than the Butler game,“ said head coach Travis Ford. “We still have so much room for improvement on offense, taking care of the ball, shooting free throws, different areas, even rebounding we need to get better at.”
SLU (9-2) is looking to win games more convincingly. Their largest margin of victory so far this season has been by 12 points, while their other wins were sometimes too close for comfort. The Billikens are ready to clean up their play and change that.
“Especially early in the season, there are a few games we should have won by 15, 20-plus,” said sophomore guard Jordan Goodwin. “Not saying that a lot of these teams are not good, I give credit when credit is due, but I feel like we haven’t played to our standards yet. We always have okay defensive nights, but we are kind of struggling to get things going offensively. It’s not really their defense, its just us not finishing in transition.”
Sunday, the Billikens will have to face their biggest test yet, a road trip to Houston to face #24 Cougars.
“This is a true top 20 team,” said Ford. “A team that can make a run at the NCAA Tournament. We have a tremendous amount of respect for Houston, Coach Sampson, and we understand the challenge at hand.”
