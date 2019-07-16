COLORADO SPRINGS, Co. (KMOV.com) -- The Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association announced Paul DeJong as the St. Louis Cardinals 2019 Heart and Hustle Award winner.
The award honors active players who demonstrate a passion for the game of baseball and best embody the values, spirit and traditions of the game.
The Heart and Hustle Award is also the only award in Major League Baseball that is voted on by former players.
“[Paul] plays hard and plays the game right. He always comes prepared,” said former Cardinals pitcher and current broadcaster Ricky Horton.The final winner will be announced on November 7, 2019 at the 20th Annual Legends for Youth Dinner in New York City.
