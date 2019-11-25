LADUE, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- De Smet star linebacker Lanell Carr may have to watch from the sidelines during the Class 6 state championship game Saturday.
During the fourth quarter of the semifinal game against Raymore-Peculiar, Carr was ejected for an open hand punch. According to MSHSAA, anytime a player is ejected from a game they are to sit out the next game.
Head coach Robert Steeples said that they’re looking into how they can rectify this situation before Saturday.
“I would hope to think that MSHSAA puts rules in place not to protect the rules but to protect the kids,” said Steeples. “We understand that it was a split decision judgment by the ref, we don’t want to attack him by any means. But, at the same time upon further review I do think Lanell Carr should be eligible to play and that’s something that’s still on the table so you just keep your fingers crossed.”
Steeples said that while it’s been tough, Carr has been taking this ruling in stride. The West Virginia commit will be there supporting his team whether or not he gets to play in Saturday’s game.
“Lanell will have an impact on this game whether it’s him playing or him leading his teammates out there,” said Steeples. “He is obviously distraught about what took place. He had a tearful reaction on the sidelines. One good thing is the referees approached me after the game and just told me that there is no appeals process but it’s worth a shot and they would support it. They want to get it right for the kids too.”
De Smet will face Joplin in the state championship game at 3 p.m. on Saturday at Faurot Field in Columbia.
