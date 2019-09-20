Former St. Louis Cardinals manager and member of the National Baseball Hall of Fame Whitey Herzog (R) is interviewed with fellow member Ozzie Smith during a St. Louis Cardinals Fantasy Camp event in St. Louis on Thursday, September 19, 2019. Herzog suffered a stroke on September 16, 2019 during the annual Whitey Herzog Golf Tournament. Herzog was transported to a local hospital where he remained overnight before being released. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
ST. LOUIS (AP/KMOV.com) — Days after Hall of Fame manager Whitey Herzog suffered a minor stroke, he attended an event in St. Louis.
The 87-year-old Herzog became ill Monday at his charity golf tournament at Forest Hills Country Club in suburban St. Louis. The Cardinals said Herzog was "currently resting and doing well," during an update provided Tuesday.
The Thursday after the stroke, Herzog was interviewed alongside fellow National Baseball Hall of Fame member Ozzie Smith at a St. Louis Cardinals Fantasy Camp event.
Nicknamed "the White Rat," Herzog had a 1,281-1,125 record in 18 years as a major league manager with the Cardinals, Royals, Rangers and Angels.
Under Herzog's direction, St. Louis won the championship in 1982 and also made it to the World Series in 1985 and 1987. Herzog was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2010.
