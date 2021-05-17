St. Louis Blues' David Perron (57) celebrates with Ryan O'Reilly (90), Torey Krug (47), Mike Hoffman (68) and Brayden Schenn (10) after scoring his second goal of the night, during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Minnesota Wild, Thursday, May 13, 2021 in St. Louis. The Blues erased a 3-0 deficit to win 7-3.