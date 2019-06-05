The Cardinals have experienced some struggles with their pitching staff through the early part of the season, which is going to make Wednesday's news all the more difficult to stomach for St. Louis fans.
According to multiple reports, the Chicago Cubs are in agreement with free agent reliever Craig Kimbrel. The addition should strengthen the Cubs bullpen tremendously, if Kimbrel's track record is any indication.
BREAKING: #Cubs in agreement with free-agent closer Craig Kimbrel, pending physical, sources tell The Athletic.— Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) June 6, 2019
From 2011-2014, Kimbrel led the National League in saves, and his highest ERA of any of those seasons was 2.10 in 2011. At his best, Kimbrel locked down the back-end of games with a 1.01 ERA in 2012. He's a seven-time All-Star who most recently achieved a 2.74 ERA with 42 saves and 96 strike outs in just 62.1 innings in 2018. Seeking a multi-year payday, Kimbrel held out from signing a contract through the off-season.
Upon the reality that they were no longer attached to draft pick compensation after the 2019 MLB Draft had begun, the markets for pitchers Dallas Keuchel and Craig Kimbrel seemed to have gained new life in recent days. It didn't take long for the Cubs to pursue Kimbrel and improve the state of their bullpen as they seek to compete in the NL Central.
Confirming closer Craig Kimbrel and the Chicago Cubs are in agreement on a three-year contract that runs through the 2021 season, a source with knowledge of the deal tells ESPN. Huge get for the Cubs that fills their back-end-of-the-bullpen vacuum. @Ken_Rosenthal had news first.— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) June 6, 2019
Apparently, he'll be a fixture with the Cubs beyond this year, meaning a tougher time for the Cardinals and others in the division when they face the Cubs, trailing late in games.
