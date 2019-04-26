ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Blues head coach Craig Berube is one of three finalists for the Jack Adams Award, which is handed out to the NHL Coach of the Year.
Berube took over as Blues coach on November 19, succeeding Mike Yeo. He has led the Blues to a 38-19-4 record, vaulting the club from last place in early January to the playoffs.
In February, the Blues tied a franchise record with 12 wins.
Jon Cooper of the Tampa Bay Lightning and Barry Trotz of the New York Islanders are the other two finalists for the award.
