Winnipeg Jets left wing Kyle Connor (81) scores the winning goal between St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington (50) and Blues' Brayden Schenn (10) during overtime in Game 4 of an NHL first-round hockey playoff series Tuesday, April 16, 2019, in St. Louis. The Jets won 2-1 to even the series 2-2. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)