ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- We’ll always have the memories, Jordan.
Jordan Ta’amu, the BattleHawks quarterback, is the second XFL QB to be picked up by the NFL this offseason. Fortunately for St. Louis fans, you won’t have to go far to cheer him on.
The Chiefs have agreed to terms with Ta’amu who is expected to battle Kyle Shurmur and Chad Henne to be the backup to Super Bowl champ Patrick Mahomes.
Ta’amu led the BattleHawks to a 3-2 record in the shortened XFL season. He dazzled right out of the gate when St. Louis began the season with a victory over the Dallas Renegades, the early favorite to win the league. He was third in the league in passing with 1,050 yards, five touchdowns and two picks.
The Ole Miss grad went undrafted in 2019 before being given a shot by the Texans in the preseason. However he was cut before the start of the season.
