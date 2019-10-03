ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – After retiring from singing at the Blues games following their historic Stanley Cup championship, Charles Glenn will perform the National Anthem before the Cardinals take on the Braves Sunday.

The longtime Blues National Anthem singer will perform the song for Game 3 of the NLDS, the Cardinals confirmed to News 4 Thursday.

Glenn sang the National Anthem before St. Louis Blues home games for 19 years.

