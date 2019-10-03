ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – After retiring from singing at the Blues games following their historic Stanley Cup championship, Charles Glenn will perform the National Anthem before the Cardinals take on the Braves Sunday.
St. Louis Proud: Longtime Blues National Anthem singer Charles Glenn
The longtime Blues National Anthem singer will perform the song for Game 3 of the NLDS, the Cardinals confirmed to News 4 Thursday.
Glenn sang the National Anthem before St. Louis Blues home games for 19 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.