ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – You can forever be linked to the Blues Stanley Cup Championship!
The team has launched a commemorative brick program to memorialize the historic win. The St. Louis Blues Championship Walk will start at the corner of 14th Street and Clark Avenue and extend north towards Market Street.
"Champions Walk will celebrate the 2019 Championship season as a new key feature outside of Enterprise Center," said Blues CEO Chris Zimmerman. "We are excited to connect fan memories, tributes, and messages with the story of the St. Louis Blues' first-ever Stanley Cup® Championship."
There are three brick styles that can be personalized, and they range in price from $165 to $425 (plus tax). For each brick purchased, the buyer will receive a replica brick and a certificate of recognition.
The bricks will be installed during the summer of 2020.
Click here for more details or to purchase a brick.
