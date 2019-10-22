ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Join Whitey Herzog to celebrate the magic of the 1980s Cardinals.
The one-night-only event will take place on Nov. 6 at the Grandel Theatre in Grand Center starting at 7 p.m. Herzog will be joined by special guests from his teams during the evening.
Tickets are $30 for general admission and $65 for premium seating, which includes a copy of Dan O’Neill’s book, “Celebration: The Magic of the Cardinals in the 1980s.”
Click here to purchase tickets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.