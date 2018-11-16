TOWN AND COUNTY (KMOV.com) - CBC rolled past De Smet on November 9 behind the lethal combo of quarterback Bret Gabbert and running back Bryan Bradford.
Bradford scored six touchdowns last Friday bringing his season total to 35.
“We had a lot of linemen banged up,” said Bradford. “But the ones who came in stepped up a lot, and they blocked very well. We ran the ball well and passed the ball well too, that's what got it going.”
“Bryan can run people over, make people miss,” said CBC head coach Scott Pingel. “He's got those nimble feet for being such a big guy, he's just a special running back that a lot of people think he's just a big guy, but he's got all the skills of a running back package.”
The lopsided 63-28 victory propelled the Cadets into a semifinal road trip to Joplin, a team that is structured similarly to them.
“Their defense is structured very similar to ours,” said senior quarterback Gabbert. “So I think I'm pretty familiar with what they are going to run, and what they are going to do defensively.”
“They [have] the same formula that we do,” said Pingel. “A great quarterback, great receivers and they play great defense. They're just a bunch of guys down south that can run the ball, block the ball, a defensive line that’s tenacious they [have] the same formula that we do.”
The defending state champs say that their key to success in Saturday’s game will be the same keys to success that have worked for them all season, which is their chemistry and experience.
“A handful of us especially on the o-line, have been starting since they were sophomores,” said Gabbert. “I also have been starting since I was a sophomore, and we have had a bunch of guys that have had playing time the last few years. So, we can draw on a lot of experiences that we have had in the last couple of years and we can use that in this game, and hopefully in the state game.”
CBC will play at Joplin Saturday at 3:00 p.m.
