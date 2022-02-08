ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Two powerhouse schools held National Signing Day for their student athletes today.
Due to the bad weather last week, high schools in the St. Louis area postponed their signing days. This week, Saint Louis University High School and Christian Brothers College held theirs for their students.
SLUH recognized 13 student athletes, including football stars Chris Brooks Jr. who committed to the University of Wisconsin, and Isaac Thompson who committed to Mizzou. The Jr. Bills also sent off baseball star Jack DuMont and basketball star Nick Kramer to Saint Louis University.
CBC sent recognized 21 student athletes, including football stars Collin Bell who committed to Butler University, athlete Ayden Robinson-Wayne who committed to Southwest Missouri Southern State, Kendall Huston who committed to Western Illinois University, Blair Schonhorst who committed to Ball State University, and Patrick Heitert who committed to Southeast Missouri State University. The Cadets sent also sent off E-Sports athlete Zachary Puetz to Missouri Baptist University, making him the first student athlete from CBC to earn a scholarship for E-Sports.
