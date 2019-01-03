ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis University officially announced that Webster Groves native Cart’Are Gordon has been granted his release from the school’s basketball program.

Cart'Are Gordon

Gordon, regarded as one of the most highly touted local prospects in recent memory, requested his release earlier this week and was granted his release by the university Thursday afternoon, according to a press release from Saint Louis University.

The release went on to say, “We appreciate his time at SLU. We support his decision and wish him well in his future endeavors.”

The 6’9 forward appeared in 13 games for the Billikens (nine starts) and averaged 8.9 points per game.

Gordon posted a message on his personal Twitter regarding his release. 

Speculation of Gordon’s release were sparked Wednesday after a cryptic was sent from Gordon’s Twitter account.

During his recruiting process a year ago, Gordon was recruited by Cincinnati, Illinois, Iowa and Iowa State, according to Rivals.com. No word yet if any of those schools will try at Gordon again, or when Gordon will re-open his recruitment.

