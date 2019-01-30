We don't need to sugarcoat it: 2018 was a weird year for Carlos Martinez.
It's difficult to briefly encompass the depth of the weirdness, but let's start here: the Cardinals Opening Day starter ended the season as the team's closer.
That only scratches the surface. The winding road he took to get there involved recurring physical problems throughout the season, first with a lat issue and then a shoulder strain. Beyond that, though, were recurring peculiarities, problematic elements of his starts that appeared so frequently that, when viewed in that context of the whole, seem more appropriately attributed to a breakdown in the talented right-hander's mental approach than to coincidence.
If that sounds harsh, if it sounds like I'm unfairly criticizing the maturity of the 27-year-old hurler whose charitable efforts and desire to make a difference among youth in the community are well known, I’d have to disagree--this isn’t related to those commendable elements of his character. If you listen to Carlos Martinez speak about his issues last season, you'll hear a player who acknowledges the role improved focus plays in combating them.
One of those specific issues for Martinez was, again and again, his inability to start games off on the right foot. In seven of his 18 starts last season, Martinez allowed runs in the first inning. Overall, he carried an ERA of 4.00 and WHIP of 1.611 in first innings, and including unearned runs, Martinez surrendered 10 total runs in the first innings of those 18 starts. The difference in his first innings compared to innings two and three was startling: for that subsequent couple frames following the first, Martinez was consistently excellent, posting an ERA of 2.00 across those 36 combined innings.
The first inning bug was a thing; what seemed at first like random, inexplicable early-season cobwebs soon became a self-fulfilling prophecy, as adventurous first innings were the norm for Martinez throughout his summer as a starter.
"I just tried to clear my mind,” Martinez said of his first inning struggles last season. “Get ready and be focused always and try to be ready for whatever happens on the mound."
Unfortunately, his strategy didn’t work. And it wasn’t just the first inning where Martinez frequently struggled; when the fourth inning arrived, the snake in the weeds would often jump out to bite Martinez yet again. Martinez failed to pitch beyond five innings nine times in 2018--half of his 18 starts--thanks to a 4.58 ERA in the fourth inning, and a whopping 7.07 ERA in the fifth.
A pitcher who had logged more than 400 innings between his previous two seasons was suddenly struggling to get deep into games. Martinez was bogged down by high pitch counts, which were occasionally exacerbated by his own inexplicable fielding errors (a trend that dates back even further than 2018). After another DL stint in early August, the team announced he would return as a reliever for the remainder of the season.
The Cardinals explained the decision as one related to timing--the bullpen was the best way to get Martinez back into game action quickly, as his stamina wasn’t built up enough to be a starter following a few weeks on the mend. But the move had dual reasoning; reports began to surface about Martinez showing up late and unprepared for his starts earlier in the season. Coming to the stadium every day and being forced to prepare as a reliever would be an adjustment for Martinez--an adjustment he apparently needed. Couple those revelations with the lawsuit that came to light just before spring training got underway, and it’s not unfair to wonder about Martinez’s focus throughout his strange season.
Perhaps the strangest thing about Martinez's year? Despite all the negatives, he was still pretty darn effective, overall. His 3.11 ERA in 118.2 innings last season lagged only narrowly behind the career-best 3.01 mark he compiled in 2015. He struck out 117 batters, nearly one per inning. Though he was most consistently effective out of the bullpen--posting a 1.47 ERA in 15 relief appearances--that he ended up there in the first place was a disappointment relative to expectations.
2018 was a year Martinez is ready to put behind him, as he repeated his off-season intent to “clean (his) mind about last year” multiple times during his Winter Warm-Up media session. Part of the strategy that has him looking forward instead of backward has been his communication this winter with his manager, Mike Shildt.
"Yeah, we talk like every week,” Martinez said. “About everything. About me, about hitting, about family, about working out. He's good. He's good. He's tried to clear my mind about last year and he gave me ways to focus. That's why he texts me or calls me every week."
Shildt’s ability and willingness to communicate with his players has arguably been his greatest strength in his tenure thus far as Cardinals manager, so it’s not surprising to learn that approach has extended into the off-season.
"We’ve had some fairly frequent conversations and texts," Shildt said of his communication with Martinez this winter. "Just an overall encouragement to continue to get the most out of his ability, to make sure that he’s staying disciplined with his work and his workload and making sure he’s ready for the capacity to start. Knowing that’s going to be evaluated in spring training, and based on what that looks like hopefully he’ll be in the rotation for it. And expect him to be. Just being available for him."
It's fitting that the expectation for Martinez is that he'll return to the starting rotation, because that’s where the Cardinals need him. It’s the role in which he can be most valuable to the club, the role they signed him to a contract extension to fill. In order for that endeavor to be successful, though, Martinez will need to commit to it.
Anyone with eyes would acknowledge Martinez’s preposterous talent. And it feels as though Shildt may be the kind of leader that can help him maximize that talent. Ultimately, it’s going to be up to Martinez to take the personal responsibility to amend the patterns in his preparation that hampered his game last season.
Pitchers and catchers report in a couple weeks, Martinez’s chance at a clean slate on a new year.
"Every year I learn something,” Martinez said. “That's why every year during Spring Training, I clean my mind about last year. I've got a pretty good mind this year and I think I'm going to be ready and be better for the whole season."
