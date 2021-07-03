Mets Cardinals Spring Baseball

St. Louis Cardinals' John Nogowski rounds the bases after hitting a three-run home run during the second inning of a spring training baseball game against the New York Mets Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in Jupiter, Fla. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

 Jeff Roberson

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - The Cardinals have traded first baseman John Nogowski to the Pirates in exchange for cash considerations, the team announced Saturday.

Nogowski has only appeared in 20 MLB games, 19 in 2021. He has recorded two hits in 22 at-bats for a .091 batting average. . 

The move comes as ace Jack Flaherty was moved to 90-day IL and reliever Justin Williams was claimed off waiver from the Nationals. 

