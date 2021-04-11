ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - The Cardinals have placed outfielder Tyler O'Neill on 10-day IL with a right groin strain.
O'Neill left Saturday's game with right groin tightness after he grounded out in the second inning. So far in 2021, he is 4-28, with a home run and three RBI.
The club says it is also recalling Lane Thomas and RHP John Oviedo from the Alternative Training Site in Sauget, Illinois. Relieve Jake Woodford is being optioned to the Alternative Training site.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.