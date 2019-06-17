ST. Louis (KMOV.com) -- With super utility man Yairo Munoz taking time away from the team for the birth of his child, the Cardinals purchased the contract of rookie Rangel Ravelo.
Ravelo, 27, is a career minor league who was signed by the Cardinals in 2017. This season, he’s belted nine homers and is hitting .333 in 63 games for Triple-A Memphis.
He’s played both first base and outfield over his career, splitting time between the two pretty evenly for the Redbirds this season.
To make room for Ravelo on the 25-man roster, the Cardinals moved Mike Mayers from the 10-day Injured List to the 60-day.
Mayers has been sidelined with a right lat strain since April and is not expected to return until July.
Ravelo, who will wear number 47, will be the sixth Cardinal to make his MLB debut this season once he makes an appearance.
