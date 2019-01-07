Cardinals to hold news conference Tuesday

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The St. Louis Cardinals announced staff hires, new roles and promotions Monday.

First announced in October, José Oquendo officially transition from major league coach to minor league instructor, returning home to Florida to work with players in the lower levels.

The team also promoted Adam Olsen to Director of Medical Operations and made several other promotions in the operations department.

Thomas Knox was promoted to Assistant Director, Performance and Lance Thomason was made the Major League Strength Coach.

The organization also created a position called Major League Game Plan Coach and hired Joey Prebynski for the role.

