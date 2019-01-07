ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The St. Louis Cardinals announced staff hires, new roles and promotions Monday.
First announced in October, José Oquendo officially transition from major league coach to minor league instructor, returning home to Florida to work with players in the lower levels.
The team also promoted Adam Olsen to Director of Medical Operations and made several other promotions in the operations department.
Thomas Knox was promoted to Assistant Director, Performance and Lance Thomason was made the Major League Strength Coach.
The organization also created a position called Major League Game Plan Coach and hired Joey Prebynski for the role.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.