ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Former Cardinals manager and Hall of Famer Whitey Herzog suffered a minor stroke Monday during his charity golf tournament.
His family says Herzog is resting and is doing well, the St. Louis Cardinals announced Tuesday.
"Whitey is hoping for a quick recovery, and he and his family are very appreciative of the caring support that everyone has shown them," the Cardinals said in a statement.
