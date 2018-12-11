The Cardinals had a full 40-man roster and the desire to add a left-handed hitter to their bench plans for 2019. To add, they'd have to subtract.
Tuesday, they executed a deal that could accommodate their situation, trading infielder Patrick Wisdom to the Texas Rangers for left-handed hitting utility-man Drew Robinson.
The 26-year-old Robinson slashed a paltry .183/.288/.294 in 125 plate appearances for the Rangers last season, but his numbers at Triple-A Round Rock were encouraging (.303/.379/.569). His defensive flexibility--along with his left-handedness at the plate--appears to have been a primary motivating factor in the move. John Mozeliak described Monday a desire to add a player who could handle center field duties behind Harrison Bader, another box Robinson checked off for the Cardinals.
Though the bulk of his playing time came in center field for Texas, he also appeared this past season at every other position on the diamond besides pitcher and catcher.
After years of minor-league success, Wisdom finally got his shot with the Cardinals late in 2018. He mashed in the big leagues just like he had in the minors, slashing .260/.362/.520 with four home runs in 58 plate appearances for St. Louis. A right-handed hitting corner infielder, Wisdom was set to be blocked by Jedd Gyorko and Yairo Munoz for an opportunity on the Cardinals bench in 2019.
Though Wisdom's minuscule MLB sample indicates he is a superior hitter to what the Cardinals acquired for him in Robinson, Wisdom's lack of defensive flexibility seems to have made him expendable in the eyes of the team.
This story will be updated with comments from John Mozeliak later Tuesday night, following his evening session with the media.
