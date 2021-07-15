ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The St. Louis Cardinals will pay tribute to Ted Simmons on July 31.

The tribute will begin at 2 p.m. with a statue unveiling honoring the National Baseball Hall of Fame catcher. Then at 6 p.m., prior to the game against the Minnesota Twins, his uniform number, 23, will be retired.

Simba's time: Ted Simmons elected to Baseball Hall of Fame What has long been clear in Cardinals Nation has finally been recognized by the rest of the baseball world: Ted Simmons is a Hall of Famer.

“Ted Simmons is one of the finest players to have worn the Birds on the Bat and will forever be a part of Cardinals history,” said Cardinals’ Chairman Bill DeWitt, Jr. “We are proud to honor Ted before his Hall of Fame induction this Fall and add him to the exclusive group of ten individuals who have both a statue outside of Busch Stadium and their uniform number retired. We hope our fans will come out in force to pay tribute to Ted and his family on July 31.”

The statue of Simmons will be located near the intersection of 8th Street and Clark Avenue. It was completed by St. Louis Sports Hall of Fame sculptor Harry Weber.

At the game that evening, 30,000 fans ages 16 and older will received a Ted Simmons bobblehead.

Simmons was a Cardinals first round draft selection in 1967. He played 13 or his 21 seasons with the team. After his playing career, which included stints with Milwaukee and Atlanta, Simmons was the Cardinals Director of Player Development from 1988-1991. He then took the GM post in Pittsburgh in 1992.