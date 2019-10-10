ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Anyone hoping to celebrate the Cardinals return to the NLCS can head to Ballpark Village for pep rallies beginning three hours before the start of Games 1 and 2, the team announced.

Rallies will take place on the Busch Stadium II infield at Ballpark Village beginning at 4 p.m. Friday and at noon on Saturday.

If you’re hoping to watch the Redbirds on the field, the Cardinals said there are very limited tickets available for the first two games. Most are standing room only and run about $40.

More tickets are available for potential Games 6 and 7. The Cardinals said you should go ahead and buy those tickets. If the games aren’t need, you will be refunded.

The Cardinals take on the Nationals Friday at Busch Stadium at 7:08 p.m.