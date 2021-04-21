Brewers Cardinals Baseball

St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Arenado, right, is congratulated by teammate Austin Dean after hitting a two-run home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Thursday, April 8, 2021, in St. Louis.

 (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Cardinals fans can catch an upcoming game for $10. 

The team has partnered with McDonald’s to bring back Ticketfest. The discounted tickets are available for the games against the Philadelphia Phillies on April 26-28 and the New York Mets on May 3-6.

Tickets for the games will be sold in pods of four seats and are limited to 12 per customers. Click here for more details or to purchase tickets.

