ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Cardinals fans can catch an upcoming game for $10.
The team has partnered with McDonald’s to bring back Ticketfest. The discounted tickets are available for the games against the Philadelphia Phillies on April 26-28 and the New York Mets on May 3-6.
Tickets for the games will be sold in pods of four seats and are limited to 12 per customers. Click here for more details or to purchase tickets.
