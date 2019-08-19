ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The 2020 Spring Training schedule for the Cardinals has been announced.
The 30-game Grapefruit League slate will begin Saturday, Feb. 22 at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium in Jupiter, Florida with the team hosting the New York Mets, and will conclude on Sunday, March 22 at the Washington Nationals.
The Spring Training schedule consists of 15 home games and 15 road games, including three games as the “visiting” team against the Miami Marlins, which makes for a total of 18 games at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium.
Below is the team's Spring Training schedule:
Day Date Opponent Location Time
Saturday February 22 New York Mets Jupiter TBA
Sunday February 23 at New York Mets Port St. Lucie TBA
Monday February 24 at Miami Marlins Jupiter** TBA
Tuesday February 25 Washington Nationals Jupiter TBA
Wednesday February 26 Miami Marlins Jupiter TBA
at Houston Astros West Palm Beach TBA
Thursday February 27 at Atlanta Braves North Port TBA
Friday February 28 at New York Mets Port St. Lucie TBA
Saturday February 29 Washington Nationals Jupiter TBA
Sunday March 1 at Houston Astros West Palm Beach TBA
Monday March 2 Minnesota Twins Jupiter TBA
Tuesday March 3 Houston Astros Jupiter TBA
Wednesday March 4 at New York Mets Port St. Lucie TBA
Thursday March 5 New York Mets Jupiter TBA
at Washington Nationals West Palm Beach TBA
Friday March 6 OPEN DATE
Saturday March 7 Houston Astros Jupiter TBA
Sunday March 8 Miami Marlins Jupiter TBA
Monday March 9 at Minnesota Twins Fort Myers TBA
Tuesday March 10 at Boston Red Sox Fort Myers TBA
Wednesday March 11 at New York Mets Port St. Lucie TBA
Thursday March 12 Miami Marlins Jupiter TBA
Friday March 13 Houston Astros Jupiter TBA
Saturday March 14 at Miami Marlins Jupiter** TBA
Sunday March 15 Boston Red Sox Jupiter TBA
Monday March 16 at Houston Astros West Palm Beach TBA
Tuesday March 17 OPEN DATE
Wednesday March 18 Miami Marlins Jupiter TBA
Thursday March 19 Atlanta Braves Jupiter TBA
Friday March 20 New York Mets Jupiter TBA
Saturday March 21 at Miami Marlins Jupiter** TBA
Sunday March 22 at Washington Nationals West Palm Beach TBA
Monday March 23 at Texas Rangers Arlington, Texas 7:05 p.m.
**Cardinals are road team at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium
