Wainwright, Molina laughing

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina, right, laughs after receiving a kiss on the cheek from teammate Adam Wainwright, left, as Wainwright walked past during spring training baseball practice Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019, in Jupiter, Fla. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

 Jeff Roberson

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The 2020 Spring Training schedule for the Cardinals has been announced.

The 30-game Grapefruit League slate will begin Saturday, Feb. 22 at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium in Jupiter, Florida with the team hosting the New York Mets, and will conclude on Sunday, March 22 at the Washington Nationals.  

The Spring Training schedule consists of 15 home games and 15 road games, including three games as the “visiting” team against the Miami Marlins, which makes for a total of 18 games at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium.

Below is the team's Spring Training schedule:

Day          Date           Opponent     Location  Time

Saturday February 22 New York Mets Jupiter  TBA

Sunday February 23 at New York Mets Port St. Lucie TBA

Monday February 24 at Miami Marlins Jupiter** TBA

Tuesday February 25 Washington Nationals Jupiter TBA

Wednesday February 26 Miami Marlins Jupiter TBA

at Houston Astros West Palm Beach TBA

Thursday February 27 at Atlanta Braves North Port TBA

Friday February 28 at New York Mets Port St. Lucie TBA

Saturday February 29 Washington Nationals Jupiter TBA

Sunday March 1 at Houston Astros West Palm Beach TBA

Monday March 2 Minnesota Twins Jupiter TBA

Tuesday March 3 Houston Astros Jupiter TBA

Wednesday March 4 at New York Mets Port St. Lucie TBA

Thursday March 5 New York Mets Jupiter TBA

at Washington Nationals West Palm Beach TBA

Friday March 6 OPEN DATE

Saturday March 7 Houston Astros Jupiter TBA

Sunday March 8 Miami Marlins Jupiter TBA

Monday March 9 at Minnesota Twins Fort Myers TBA

Tuesday March 10 at Boston Red Sox Fort Myers TBA

Wednesday March 11 at New York Mets Port St. Lucie TBA

Thursday March 12 Miami Marlins Jupiter TBA

Friday March 13 Houston Astros Jupiter TBA

Saturday March 14 at Miami Marlins Jupiter** TBA

Sunday March 15 Boston Red Sox Jupiter TBA

Monday March 16 at Houston Astros West Palm Beach TBA

Tuesday March 17 OPEN DATE

Wednesday March 18 Miami Marlins Jupiter TBA

Thursday March 19 Atlanta Braves Jupiter TBA

Friday March 20 New York Mets Jupiter TBA

Saturday March 21 at Miami Marlins Jupiter** TBA

Sunday March 22 at Washington Nationals West Palm Beach TBA

Monday March 23 at Texas Rangers Arlington, Texas 7:05 p.m.

**Cardinals are road team at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium

Copyright 2019 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.