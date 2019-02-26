JUPITER, Fl. (KMOV.com) -- The competition for the Cardinals backup catcher job is about to heat up a notch.
The Cardinals announced a minor league deal for Matt Wieters on Wednesday, putting the 32-year-old catcher in the mix for the backup job behind Yadier Molina.
Wieters, formerly of the the Orioles and Nationals, is a switch-hitter with 135 career home runs to his name. A two-time Gold Glove winner and four-time All-Star, Wieters battled some injuries last season with Washington, playing in just 76 games while slashing .238/.330/.374. His career slash line is .251/.315/.410. From 2011-2013, Wieters strung together three straight seasons with more than 20 home runs, establishing a solid pedigree as a power-hitting catcher with Baltimore.
Francisco Pena, who served in the backup catcher role last season with St. Louis, is also in spring camp as a non-roster invitee competing to earn a spot. Joe Hudson, who had a cup of coffee in the big leagues last season with the Angels, is the only other catcher with MLB experience looking to make an impression down in Jupiter.
