JUPITER, Fla. -- The Cardinals announced Tuesday a contract extension for starting pitcher Miles Mikolas. The team held a press conference at their complex in Jupiter to announce the news. The deal is reportedly $68 million over four years, beginning with the 2020 season.
"Spring training being at home is huge," the Jupiter native Mikolas said. "I was a free agent coming into the Cardinals last year, so we kind of did our homework already. We just knew that St. Louis was a good fit, so to extend that relationship just made sense."
St. Louis signed Mikolas, 30, out of Japan last winter to a two-year contract worth $15.5 million. He exceeded all reasonable expectations in his first season with the Cardinals, posting an 18-4 record with a 2.83 ERA in just over 200 innings pitched.
Mikolas was scheduled to hit free agency after the upcoming season. Given the production he provided in 2018, it made sense for the Cardinals to lock Mikolas up early, cementing a foundational piece in their starting rotation for years to come.
