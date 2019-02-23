JUPITER, Fl. (KMOV.com) -- The Cardinals announced a two-year contract extension for Jose Martinez Saturday. The deal includes 2019, presumably giving the right-handed hitting outfielder a raise for the upcoming season, while buying out his first year of arbitration in 2020.
Martinez produced strong offensive numbers for the Cardinals in 2018, leading all St. Louis regulars with a .305 batting average to go along with a .364 OBP and .457 SLG. He also mashed 17 home runs and drove in 83. With Martinez's job security as an everyday player in question following the addition of Paul Goldschmidt and retention of Dexter Fowler, the deal featuring guaranteed money comes as an assurance of the Cardinals belief in Martinez as a contributor to the club.
"It speaks to the fact that he is an important part of what we're doing," Mike Shildt said. "It was really an honor to be able to say that in the clubhouse this morning. He got two really hearty, well-deserved rounds of applause from his teammates that rightfully speaks to how much we care and think about him."
Another interesting consideration in the Cardinals' decision to extend Martinez: the team was presented with opportunities to sell Martinez's rights to Japan this off-season, a scenario Mozeliak said "just doesn't sound right, first off. And then secondly, it just didn't feel right."
Mozeliak says Cardinals were presented with opportunities to "sell" Jose Martinez's rights overseas this off-season, which they didn't want to do. That was another element that colored this extension, which Mo termed as "unique." #STLCards— Brenden Schaeffer (@bschaeffer12) February 23, 2019
"I feel like not always do you get to do something that's positive, beyond just a business decision," Mozeliak added. "And that's what this was."
Martinez is slated to play right field and bat second in the Cardinals first Grapefruit League game Saturday afternoon against the Marlins.
