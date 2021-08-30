Pujols Molina

Los Angeles Angels' Albert Pujols, left, laughs with his former teammate St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina, right, during fifth inning of a baseball game Sunday, June 23, 2019, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

 L.G. Patterson

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – To celebrate Albert Pujols’ return to Busch Stadium, the Cardinals are offering discounted tickets to the series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The team has partnered with the St. Louis Post-Dispatch to offer a limited number of tickets for $5.55. The tickets are for the Sept. 6-9 series, which is the second time Pujols will take the field in St. Louis since 2012.

Click here for more information and to purchase the discounted tickets.

Copyright 2021 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.