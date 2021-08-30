ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – To celebrate Albert Pujols’ return to Busch Stadium, the Cardinals are offering discounted tickets to the series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
The team has partnered with the St. Louis Post-Dispatch to offer a limited number of tickets for $5.55. The tickets are for the Sept. 6-9 series, which is the second time Pujols will take the field in St. Louis since 2012.
Click here for more information and to purchase the discounted tickets.
