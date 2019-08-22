ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A longtime Cardinals season ticket holder celebrates home runs with headstands.
Laura Yust, who has been a season ticket holder since 1995, does headstands whenever a redbird clears the bases. She told News 4 she started doing the headstands during the Cardinals pennant run in 1985.
“Somebody got me tickets, and I don’t know who did a home run, it was an exciting game, I think we won, and somebody hit the home run and I, I don’t know, turned around and I did a headstand in my seat,” she said. “And, I’ve been doing them ever since.”
During Tuesday night’s game, Yust did a headstand after she thought Harrison Bader had homered, but the usher didn’t like it and threw her and her family out of the stadium. Five officers were called in to escort the group out.
“The police were cool, it was the usher or whoever the ballpark guy that says I was endangering somebody so, anyway they made me go,” said Yust.
News 4 didn’t see anyone complaining about the stunt. A Cardinals spokesman said Yust was kicked out after repeatedly being asked to stop by Cardinals officials.
