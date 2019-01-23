ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com/BaseballStL) -- Baseball Prospectus released their 2019 Top 101 Prospects list for the upcoming season and a couple Cardinals are represented in their rankings.
Cardinals pitcher Alex Reyes and third baseman Nolan Gorman came in on the list at number 21 and 34, respectively.
The 24-year-old Reyes appeared in one game for the Cardinals last year throwing four innings before being yanked over injury concerns. Shortly after the game on May 30 in Milwaukee, Reyes was placed on the 10-day disabled and subsequently had surgery on a torn tendon in his lat muscle, ending his 2018 campaign.
Nolan Gorman, 18, was selected as the 19th overall pick in the 2018 MLB Draft.
As for the rest of the Top 101, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays), Jo Adell (Angels), Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres), Eloy Jimenez (White Sox) and Victor Robles (Nationals) round out the top five.
The Cubs have one player in the Top 101, Nico Hoerner, who is ranked 86th.
The 101st ranked prospect is 2018 Heisman Trophy winner Kyle Murray, who was drafted by the Oakland A’s ninth overall in last year’s draft but has since announced he will enter the NFL Draft.
