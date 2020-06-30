ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The Cardinals have had their first positive test for COVID-19.
An official for the team confirmed Monday night they have had their first positive test. It is currently unknown if the person who tested positive is a player.
According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the person is under self-quarantine and will be re-tested before the team moves forward.
Per Major League Baseball protocols, players will be tested every other day. If a person tests positive, two negative tests will be required before they are able to return to the team.
The Cardinals began entry screenings over the weekend prior to start of "Summer Camp."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.