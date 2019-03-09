ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Cardinals announced Saturday that they’ve renewed the contracts of pitchers Jack Flaherty and Jordan Hicks for the 2019 season.
The team also said it has agreed to terms and signed one-year contracts for the 2019 season with 20 players.
Among the team’s 0 to 3 Major League service time players agreeing to terms were
Pitchers:
- John Brebbia
- Génesis Cabrera
- Giovanny Gallegos
- John Gant
- Austin Gomber
- Ryan Helsley
- Dakota Hudson
- Mike Mayers
- Daniel Ponce de Leon
- Alex Reyes
- Tyler Webb
Infielders:
- Yairo Muñoz
- Drew Robinson
- Edmundo Sosa
- Ramŏn Urías
Outfielders:
- Harrison Bader
- Adolís García
- Tyler O’Neill
- Lane Thomas
- Justin Williams
