ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The Cardinals have released their 2022 schedule!
Next year the team will open the season on the road in Pittsburgh on March 31. Their Home Opener is set for April 7 against the Pirates.
The 2022 season will have 26 home series and 26 road series, including 14 weekend series at Busch Stadium. Fifty of the 81 home games will be played before the All-Star Break, which is July 18-20.
Details regarding ticket prices and sale dates have not been released. Click here for the complete 2022 schedule.
