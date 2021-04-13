ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Last season fans weren't allowed to attend Major League Baseball games and that also included the family members and significant others of the Cardinals players.
That changed this year, with fans and loved ones of the players allowed back into Busch Stadium. Ryan Helsley's fiancee Alex Butcher was able to take a break from optometry school this past weekend to see him play in-person again.
"It was the most refreshing feeling walking into that stadium and seeing people there," said Butcher. "Not only me getting to be there but getting to see fans walking around and going into the gift shop it was just like a breath of fresh air."
Andrew Knizner's longtime girlfriend, Ally Rahn, was also able to be in town this week to see Andrew make his first start of the season. She says that after a season of only Facetime calls, it's special to see a game in person.
"I'm thankful that families are able to come out, parents and girlfriends and wives and even like the little kids," said Ally. "It's so awesome for them to be back, so it's nice to see all of the significant others. We haven't seen each other in so long, so I definitely love that comradery."
That comradery is something many of the families and players missed out on last season. Alex and Ally say it was a celebration when they have all reunited back at Busch again, after a year away.
"It was just like a party," said Alex Butcher. "It was hugs and trying to feel everybody in on what's going on it. It felt like a little celebration."
They also can tell that the players thrive with fans, and their loved ones, back in the stands.
"It makes such a huge difference when they can feed off the crowd," said Alex. "Not being able to be there and being able to come back makes you feel so much more blessed to be there."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.