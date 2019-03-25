As the Cardinals finalize their opening day active roster, the team announced on Monday a handful of players that won't be part of that mix due to injury.
Making official the moves that have been expected for some time, the Cardinals announced they had placed Brett Cecil (left hand Carpal Tunnel syndrome), Luke Gregerson (right shoulder impingement), Carlos Martinez (right shoulder cuff strain), Jedd Gyorko (right calf strain) and Justin Williams (right hand 2nd metacarpal fracture) on the 10-day injured list to open the season.
While Martinez is arguably the most high-profile player to hit the injured list for the Cardinals, we've known for weeks it was a likely outcome after the right-handed hurler was shut down due to weakness in his pitching shoulder early in spring camp. With his potential return to the roster perhaps as early as May, it will be interesting to see what kind of role the Cardinals envision for him as he works his way back.
Cecil has reportedly experienced numbness issues in fingers on his pitching hand this spring, while Gregerson is still dealing with shoulder issues. Both highly-paid relievers struggled last year for St. Louis, and arguably wouldn't be among the Cardinals' top seven relief options even with improved health. Moving the pair to the IL gives St. Louis more time to assess their situations as well as their potential fit into the Cardinals pitching staff going forward.
Jedd Gyorko's calf strain is an injury that cropped up in camp, and will keep him off the opening day roster. It likely opens the door for both Yairo Munoz and Drew Robinson to occupy roster spots, rather than one of the utility players starting the season in Class-AAA Memphis.
Williams, an outfielder, is recovering after he broke his hand punching a television earlier in the winter.
The Cardinals open the season Thursday afternoon in Milwaukee.
