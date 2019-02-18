JUPITER, FL -- An MLB roster is composed of 25 active players for most of the regular season. Come September, as many as 40 can be included. Beyond the players, there are dozens and dozens of others working diligently throughout the year toward the ultimate goals of a given organization.
In St. Louis, those goals have been left unfulfilled the past few years. It’s not that the Cardinals have been bad--they just haven’t been good enough. In the winter following each failure to reach the postseason, the Cardinals have tweaked the roster and coaching staff, searching for the perfect mixture to right the course for the organization. Since 2016, no amount of searching for that missing ingredient has change the disappointing outcome to each subsequent season.
After 88 wins and a third-place finish in the NL Central last year, the Cardinals again set out to improve the roster. But for the previous two winters, none of the new additions or changes to the Cardinals had been able to reverse the wrong kind of trend that had begun to follow the team. With that as a backdrop, how much of a difference could one guy really make, anyway?
Then again, none of those changes have included a plus-one in the ‘having Paul Goldschmidt’ category.
Until now.
When the Cardinals traded for Goldschmidt, nobody could have predicted that baseball would still be waiting for the two most significant names on the free-agent market to land somewhere. So understandably, the clamoring for a free-agent superstar like Bryce Harper or Manny Machado will continue until those players finally sign with new teams. But now that spring training is officially underway for the full squad, it’s getting easier to be overcome with optimism for the guys that are actually here at the Cardinals Fields at Roger Dean Stadium.
A significant reason for that, and I can’t emphasize this enough, is because Paul Goldschmidt is one of those guys.
He’s got a locker in the clubhouse. He’s wearing the red. He’s sitting at a table, eating his lunch with other players wearing the red. On Monday, he participated in live a batting practice group with Yadier Molina, a man whose names is synonymous with this team.
Paul Goldschmidt discussing what he saw from Mayers with the catcher who calls his pitches, Yadier Molina.
"I'm definitely looking forward to that over spring training and, of course, the regular season, just learning from him," Goldschmidt said of Molina. "I have so much respect for him. He knows this division, he knows the guys on our team, and he's got so much experience, so I'll be picking his brain."
Like, this is happening. With each passing day this spring, ‘Paul Goldschmidt, first baseman for the St. Louis Cardinals,’ fades more clearly into the focus of reality. Someone may need to pinch Mike Shildt.
“This off-season, right when we made the move, you have people in the industry reach out to you and say, and text you--and similar with (Andrew) Miller--you know, ‘This guy’s great, this guy’s wonderful, he's first class, gold standard,’ no pun intended.” Shildt said. “So you go, ‘Okay, I believe that,’ because the people that are sharing this with me are credible. A lot of times the hyperbole doesn’t meet what’s real. In this case, it’s exceeded it. He’s come in, he’s been unbelievably engaging, thoughtful, proactive. He’s really smart and he’s really dedicated to what we’re doing and how we’re doing it, so he’s exceeded expectations already before he even got on the field.”
The Cardinals manager went on to describe how Goldschmidt’s remarkable attention to detail and passion for the game had revealed itself to members of the coaching staff before the team ever gathered in Jupiter. For example, Goldschmidt reached out to Stubby Clapp to dive into some nitty-gritty details about base running and getting leads. Other coaches have had similarly intentional conversations with Goldschmidt this winter, often initiated by the player.
“And they’re not short conversations, and they’re not forced,” Shildt said. “He loves it, to my point. He’s a baseball guy.”
In some ways, the brand of St. Louis baseball has grown stale during the team’s postseason-less streak, plagued at times by sloppy defense and poor execution in base running. If there were ever a way to bring the Cardinal Way back into the Cardinals, this Goldschmidt guy might be it.
Power hitter. Gets on base. Gold Glove defender. Runs the bases well. And never intends to stop improving at any of it. How could it get any better?
“Just a big smile,” Shildt said of the first time he finished a conversation with Goldschmidt, realizing the six-time All-Star was as advertised. “Like… Yes. This guy is right out of central casting, in a sense. I just appreciate it, really. Just appreciate the passion and the love the guy has, the attention to detail and the desire to be great, individually and collectively. I just have a ton of respect for that.
“It’s interesting, though, because whether it was a conversation or a text, I would always follow up with other guys on the staff and be like, ‘Wow.’”
It’s Goldschmidt’s numbers, his outrageously consistent ability to compile leaderboard-caliber stats throughout his career, that has the world outside those internal team discussions buzzing about his addition to the Cardinals. It’s the way he pursues baseball behind the scenes, as naturally as one pursues breathing, that could make him the perfect main ingredient to the recipe that restores winning baseball in St. Louis in 2019. A match made in baseball heaven.
“One of the first conversations that we had was,” Shildt described, "‘What are we going to do to win a World Championship?'”
Games haven’t started, and even when they do, they won’t begin to count for another month. But it’s real: Paul Goldschmidt is a Cardinal. And in Paul Goldschmidt, Cardinals fans have a guy who truly speaks their language.
