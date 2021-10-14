ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) — In a stunning turn of events Thursday, Mike Shildt is out as the manager of the St. Louis Cardinals.
Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak announced the shocking news during a Zoom press conference Thursday afternoon.
"We have determined that we have a philosophical difference in the direction our Major League club is going," Mozeliak said. "But ultimately we feel like this is something we had to do."
Shildt became interim manager of the Cardinals in the middle of 2018 after Mike Matheny was let go. The interim tag was later removed, making him the team’s full-time manager.
In his first season as the full-time manager in 2019, Shildt guided the Cardinals to the NLCS and won NL Manager of the Year honors. The Cardinals reached the postseason in each of Shildt's three seasons as the full-time manager, with the most recent season featuring a franchise-record 17-game winning streak that propelled the club into a wild card berth.
All of those facts contribute to the shocking nature of Thursday's revelation that Shildt would not be the team’s manager heading into the 2022 season. Shildt reiterated that this was a baseball decision, rather than something ominous outside the grounds of the game itself.
"People evolve, people change, ideas change, philosophies change," Mozeliak's said. "Ultimately it's Bill DeWitt's responsibility, my responsibility to try to keep the organization going directionally where we'd like it."
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
