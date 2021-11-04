(KMOV.com) -- The Cardinals executed a pair of moves long anticipated Thursday when they officially declined the 2022 contract options on veterans Matt Carpenter and Carlos Martinez. Both longtime Cardinals are now free agents.
Carpenter's $18.5 million option could have automatically vested based on a plate appearances threshold over the last two seasons, but Carpenter didn't come close to meeting it due to the sharp decline in his performance at the plate.
In 418 plate appearances over the past two years, Carpenter posted a paltry .176/.313/.291 batting line. His OPS for 2021 finished at .581. Though Carpenter's value to the team as a veteran leader in the clubhouse was often discussed throughout the past couple of years, the Cardinals had no choice other than to cast Carpenter into the free agent pool at this stage of his career.
The move Thursday marks the end of a long and storied Cardinals career for Carpenter--one which will almost certainly result in a red jacket someday down the road. The 35-year-old has expressed in public his interest in continuing his playing career in 2022; if it happens, it won't be in St. Louis.
The same can be said for Martinez, whose nine-year tenure with the Cardinals ends on a much more tumultuous note. Martinez struggled with injuries dating all the way back to 2018. Shoulder troubles, along with an increasingly prevailing sense that Martinez wasn't displaying the requisite preparation necessary for the role, knocked him from the starting rotation from the middle of 2018 through the end of 2019.
Though he returned to a starter's role in each of the last two seasons, injuries and inconsistent performance tanked his Cardinals career for good. Given the recent trends, declining Martinez's $17 million option for 2022 was a no-brainer for the team.
Martinez will receive a $500,000 buyout per the terms of his contract. Carpenter's buyout amount is $2 million.
