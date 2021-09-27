ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- As the Cardinals continue to charge toward the postseason, the club announced ticket availability for a potential NLDS series.
Tickets for the division series will go on sale at noon Tuesday, September 28, costing as low as $20. Currently, the Redbirds would face the Dodgers in the Wild Card game, and if they win and advance to the NLDS, they would host Game 3 Monday, October 11. They would also potentially host Game 4 the next day.
If the Cards manage to edge out Milwaukee and win the NL Central, their NLDS home games would be Game 1 on Friday, October 8, Game 2 on Saturday, October 9, and Game 5 (if necessary) on Thursday, October 14.
Tickets will be available at cardinals.com/postseason and via phone at 314.345.9000. Fans can also receive ticket access for all 2021 Cardinals postseason games by placing a deposit on new 2022 season tickets.
Ticket details for possible National League Championship Series and World Series games will be announced at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.