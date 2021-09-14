ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Paul Goldschmidt is the Cardinals nominee for the 2021 Roberto Clemente Award.
“I hear the name Roberto Clemente and think of all he did not only on the field, but off the field,” said Goldschmidt. “His humanitarian efforts across the globe are inspirational and I am honored to represent the St. Louis Cardinals as this year’s Roberto Clemente Award nominee.”
This is the Goldschmidt’s sixth time being named his team’s nominee for the prestigious award. When Goldschmidt played for the Arizona Diamondbacks, he and his wife started supporting the Arizona Cancer Foundation for Children, which they continue to do. In addition, the Goldschmidts spend time with pediatric patients in St. Louis. Goldschmidt also helps fight food insecurity by donating to Convoy of Hope.
“Paul Goldschmidt is truly an athlete of extraordinary character both on and off the field,” said Michael Hall, Vice President, Community Relations & Executive Director, Cardinals Care. “We admire his far-reaching and numerous efforts to help people in need, and are proud to have him as a member of the Cardinals.”
Fans can vote for Goldschmidt to be the league-wide winner of the Roberto Clemente Award by clicking here. Voting is open until Oct. 3. Previous Cardinals to win the award include Adam Wainwright, Yadier Molina, Carlos Beltran , Albert Pujols, Ozzie Smith and Lou Brock.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.