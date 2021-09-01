Minnesota Twins v St Louis Cardinals

ST LOUIS, MO - JULY 30: Tommy Edman #19 of the St. Louis Cardinals bats in three runs with a double against the Minnesota Twins in the sixth inning at Busch Stadium on July 30, 2021 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

 Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Get your first Busch Stadium beer on the Cardinals during their remaining Friday home games.

The team has partnered with Budweiser to launch the “First Beer Fridays” ticket promotion. Fans can purchase specially priced $15 tickets for games on Sept. 10, Sept. 17 or Oct. 1. The ticket’s barcode has a free 16 oz. aluminum bottle of Budweiser, Bud Light or Bud Select built into the barcode.

Click here to purchase tickets.

Copyright 2021 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.