ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Get your first Busch Stadium beer on the Cardinals during their remaining Friday home games.
The team has partnered with Budweiser to launch the “First Beer Fridays” ticket promotion. Fans can purchase specially priced $15 tickets for games on Sept. 10, Sept. 17 or Oct. 1. The ticket’s barcode has a free 16 oz. aluminum bottle of Budweiser, Bud Light or Bud Select built into the barcode.
Click here to purchase tickets.
