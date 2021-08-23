ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Your pooch can join you in cheering on the Cardinals on Oct. 2.
The 16th annual Purina Pooches in the Ballpark game will let canines into Busch Stadium when the team takes on the Chicago Cubs. The $110 all-inclusive ticket will let one person and one dog into the stadium. Those who purchase the tickets will get an exclusive pet goodie bag filled with Purina samples, coupons and swag as well as access to an all-you-can-eat buffet with beer, soda and water.
Only 350 tickets will be sold that allow for pets to attend. Additionally, 30,000 fans ages 16 and older will get a special Paul Goldschmidt photo frame bobblehead. Click here to purchase tickets.
