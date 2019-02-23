JUPITER, Fla. -- The Cardinals faced the Marlins Saturday as the road team at Roger Dean Stadium, opening up the Grapefruit League slate for 2019. The Cardinals came away with an 11-1 win in which they compiled 20 hits. Here were some of the notable storylines from the game:
-The Cardinals started off Grapefruit League play in 2019 with a Kolten Wong fly out to left on the first pitch from former Cardinal, Sandy Alcantara. Alcantara, who was traded to Miami in the Marcell Ozuna deal, pitched two innings of scoreless baseball, striking out three against the Cardinals starters.
-It was a solid, if uneventful day for the Cardinals' planned Opening Day starter Miles Mikolas. He breezed through two scoreless innings with zeros across the board with one strikeout for the 'Lizard King'--yeah, remember last spring when that was a thing? We should bring that back.
"It was good, feeling some stuff out," Mikolas said of his outing Saturday. "Breaking ball command wasn't exactly what I would have liked it to be. I threw some good ones when I needed them, but some I'd like to get a little more dialed in. I thought I worked the fastball down in the zone. I might have missed a little bit in and out, but the ball was down, which was good. As long as that fast ball is down, I think good things are going to happen, and as that breaking ball command gets a little bit sharper, it's going to be good. I felt pretty good out there."
As for his Opening Day start, Mikolas said he plans to treat it like any other baseball game, although he did concede he's "sure there will be some extra butterflies to accompany that."
Mikolas the Opening Day nod: "It's awesome. Took me three years to get an Opening Day in Japan, so I bettered that, which is nice."— Brenden Schaeffer (@bschaeffer12) February 23, 2019
He remembers pitching well that day, and the box score confirms: he threw 7 innings, allowed one run in a win to open 2017 for the Yomiuri Giants.
-Jack Flaherty gave up a double to Lewis Brinson to open the third. Though he struggled for the Marlins last season, Brinson was a key piece in the trade that sent Christian Yelich to Milwaukee last winter. Brinson ultimately stole third base and came around to score on a single by Miguel Rojas.
Mike Shildt said he felt Flaherty had a little trouble getting into a rhythm Saturday. Ideally slated to throw two innings, Flaherty left after just one due to pitch count.
-The first hit of the spring came in the form of a sharp single past the shortstop by Harrison Bader. Shortly after, he was thrown out as part of an unusual 7-6-3 double play after straying too far from first on an out in the air. Gyorko added a bloop RBI single later to provide some veteran contribution offensively, but otherwise, it was all about the young players showing out Saturday.
-Ramon Urias highlighted a five-run fifth for the Cardinals with a towering fly ball that cleared the left field wall for a three-run home run. Urias, 24, is an infielder who slashed .261/.291/.430 for Memphis last season. He finished the day 2-for-4 with 3 RBIs.
--Max Schrock also enjoyed a productive day at the dish, going 3-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs. I know what you're thinking--a real hit parade by the Cardinals utility infield crew.
-Andrew Knizner had a strong day at the plate and behind it, starting at catcher and staying in the game long enough to take four plate appearances, in which he went 2-for-3 with a walk and a run scored.
"He did a nice job," Shildt said. "He worked well with the staff. Good communication with guys in between innings about what they were doing, how they were doing it, working with guys. Clearly took good at-bats. It was a nice day for Andrew."
-Ryan Helsley provided the 'wow' factor out of the bullpen, touching triple digits on the stadium gun and impressing with off-speed pitches. Helsley was touted by John Mozeliak as a prospect to watch at the 2018 Winter Warm-Up before injuries derailed the season for the now 24-year-old right-hander. Helsley sure looked healthy Saturday, striking out three batters across two scoreless, hitless innings.
"He clearly executed," Shildt said. "I liked his fastball, he had nice life on it. He had a nice plan, he was under control. He had quality pitches down, he elevated later in counts. Secondary pitches were sharp when he threw them. Nice sinker when he threw a sinker. A lot to like about what his outing looked like."
February 23, 2019
-Left-handed reliever Tommy Layne also enjoyed a nice afternoon, striking out the side in his one inning of work. Not a bad start to the spring for the Fort Zumwalt South product looking to make his mark with his hometown team. Layne, 33, held a microscopic 1.24 ERA with the Memphis Redbirds in 2018; he's appeared in 216 MLB games across stints with the Padres, Red Sox and Yankees.
