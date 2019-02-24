JUPITER, Fla. -- The Cardinals' are no longer undefeated in the Grapefruit League standings, as the Nationals piled on in a 12-2 win over St. Louis Sunday at Roger Dean Stadium. Here were some of the notable elements from the game:
-Dexter Fowler's start to Grapefruit League play wasn't quite what he'd hoped it would be. Though he did well to work a deep count in his first at-bat of the spring, it ended after seven pitches with a strikeout swinging. Fowler also had trouble judging a line drive hit his way, initially coming in on the ball before retreating back and recovering too late as the ball sailed over his head for a two-base hit. He went 0-for-2 on the day, the strikeout and a pop-up to the shortstop.
Mike Shildt said he was encouraged by how he worked the count in both at-bats.
-So as not to single out Dex, the Cardinals top three in the order--Matt Carpenter, Fowler and Paul Goldschmidt--combined to go 0-for-5 with a walk (Carpenter's). It's early.
-Sunday's starter Michael Wacha threw 26 pitches, 15 for strikes, in two innings of work. Though he was charged with an earned run, it came via fielder's choice on the heels of the misplay by Fowler in right field. Perfectly acceptable first time out for the right-hander. Wacha becomes a free agent after the season.
"I love it when Michael Wacha is out there," Shildt said. "I liked his stuff today."
-Lane Thomas was impressive defensively in center field. He led off the game with an athletic catch on the run to deep right center, and showed off his arm strength in the third with a bullet from the outfield wall into second base, nearly nabbing the runner for what might routinely go as a stand-up double.
"Great play, right?" Shildt said.
-Drew Robinson added another two hits to his spring total, which is now up to four in two games. Robinson's first hit was scored as a double and an E8, after the outfielder misplayed the ball hit toward the gap in right-center field. He went 2-for-3 as the DH, making him 4-for-7 on the spring thus far.
-Tyler O'Neill launched one to the opposite field to provide the Cardinals first run of the game. What else can we say? The guy's strong.
February 24, 2019
-Andrew Knizner continued to hit the ball sharply, earning an RBI on a screamer out to right field that went down as a fielder's choice after Dylan Carlson failed to reach second base safely before the right fielder threw him out.
-Genesis Cabrera, the lefty pitcher who came over in the Tommy Pham trade, was knocked around a bit in his inning of work. He surrendered a home run and a couple other hard-hit balls.
"It's a learning experience for him," Shildt said of the tough outing for Cabrera. "He's got a nice arm and a bright future."
-Andrew Morales gave up three runs in a third of an inning before leaving the game with shoulder discomfort. Mike Shildt said things weren't looking quite right for him, and that Morales was honest about some trouble with his shoulder, which led to him being removed from the game. Shildt expects to have a further update on Morales' status Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.