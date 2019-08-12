ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Cardinals announced a surprise change to the St. Louis coaching staff Monday when they revealed they had fired Mark Budaska.
Budaska served as assistant hitting coach under hitting coach Jeff Albert, who was hired away from Houston back into the Cardinals organization during the off-season. Budaska had been a coach in the Cardinals organization since 2008, serving in the minor leagues until 2017. After John Mabry's firing in July of last season, Budaska temporarily served as the team's lead hitting coach.
That.... is kinda crazy news. https://t.co/sWEHTFiwz4— Brenden Schaeffer (@bschaeffer12) August 12, 2019
The Cardinals have disappointed offensively as a team this season, ranking 24th across MLB in OPS and 25th in runs scored. Even after the addition of Paul Goldschmidt, the Cardinals have actually been worse offensively this season (4.47 runs per game) than they were a year ago (4.68 runs per game). But it was not Budaska that was in charge of the hitting philosophy; that's still Jeff Albert.
The Cardinals, of course, are fresh off an 11-run scoring output Sunday that concluded a series sweep of the Pirates, causing some to wonder about the timing of the coaching change.
Memphis Redbirds hitting coach Jobel Jimenez has been promoted to the Cardinals MLB staff, and will serve as assistant hitting coach.
