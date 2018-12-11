As day one of the MLB Winter Meetings drew to a close Monday evening, the Cardinals didn't have the looks of a team ready to pull off a blockbuster move. For one, they've already swung one of those this off-season with the addition of Paul Goldschmidt. For another, President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak did everything he could Monday to extinguish the 'Bryce Harper to the Cardinals' spark.
Of course, Mozeliak didn't speak the name of the prized free agent as he met with assembled media in his suite at the Mandalay Bay Hotel in Las Vegas--the Cardinals don't comment on specific free agents. Still, his demeanor in fending off questions related to the team's potential interest in a marquee free agent right fielder--in addition to his detailed discussion on how the club views Dexter Fowler's role for 2019 in that very position--did little to reveal a man who spends much of his time pondering Bryce Harper.
Instead, it appears the Cardinals intend to focus their attention on the periphery of the roster, though that phrasing is not meant to belittle the work yet to be done. There are numerous questions that must be answered before, or congruently as, the Cardinals make moves on the positions they are targeting this winter.
Though the starting eight seems tentatively set--don't be shocked to see Fowler penciled in for a prominent role--the Cardinals know all too well how deficiencies in the surrounding areas of a club can tank a season.
Cardinals relievers ranked in the bottom 10 among all MLB bullpens in ERA, opponents' batting average and WHIP last season. Those bullpen shortcomings certainly played a role in the team's third straight missed postseason, so it stands to reason that would be an area of emphasis this winter for St. Louis.
No small part of those struggles were headlined by poor seasons from veteran relievers on handsome free agent contracts. Greg Holland's $14 million salary last season didn't result in so much as a single save for the purported closer--he didn't even last through the trade deadline before St. Louis admitted the botched signing and released him.
Neither did the team have much to show for the $12.75 million paid to Luke Gregerson and Brett Cecil in 2018, as the duo combined to pitch fewer than 50 innings while mustering a collective ERA around 7.00. To put it into perspective, Cecil enters 2019 as a left-handed reliever on a team that openly and consistently touts its desire to add a reliable left-handed reliever. Ouch.
That leaves the Cardinals with an uncomfortable combination of relievers on the roster. Will they be able to find room in their bullpen for the desired outside additions to join the quality holdovers from 2018 without cutting bait on a well-paid veteran(s) with a recent history of failure to deliver results?
The addition of right-handed reliever Ryan Meisinger to the 40-man roster via waiver claim Monday would seem to increase the likelihood of that type of difficult decision later this winter. But if the Cardinals can find fat to trim elsewhere on the 40-man via minor trades or the DFA route, it's possible their planned roster construction could offer a reprieve for at least one of the veterans.
That leads us into a similar logjam with the projected bench roles. When asked about the potential redundancy of Jedd Gyorko and Yairo Munoz, both as right-handed hitting utility infielders, Mozeliak began his reply by outlining the possible roster composition as “13 pitchers, 12 position players and two are catchers,” which would be in step with a format the Cardinals have used frequently in the past.
What could that desire to keep that eighth reliever on the 25-man roster come March mean for the Cardinals plans here during the winter? Not to look too far ahead, but with the aforementioned Gyorko and Munoz slated to fill similar roles, plus Tyler O’Neill and Jose Martinez worthy of MLB roster spots, plus a backup catcher, plus that mystery left-handed hitting bench bat the Cardinals still seek (Daniel Descalso and Derek Dietrich make sense, and I wonder about the switch-hitting Marwin Gonzalez)--it becomes pretty clear not everyone is going to fit. Not only because the 40-man roster is currently at capacity, but also because the 25-man projects to bubble beyond it.
Could another trade be in the offing?
Mozeliak indicated that moving position player depth for an answer in the bullpen is something the team would consider, though finding an exact match with a willing trade partner is probably easier said than done. For better or worse, that's basically where things stand after Monday.
Though it could make for a relatively quiet week in Vegas for St. Louis, the Cardinals say they aren't in any rush to come up with all the answers right away. Mozeliak described patience as an attribute of which his team would like to take advantage as he looks to manipulate the pieces of his roster snugly into place before winter fades away.
