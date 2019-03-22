Mike Shildt gave reporters in Florida a few more pieces to the puzzle of the Cardinals opening day roster on Friday.
The Cardinals have designated Chasen Shreve for assignment, a move that will ultimately clear him off the team's 40-man roster. St. Louis needed to clear a spot for the addition of a backup catcher to Yadier Molina, which Shildt announced Friday will be Matt Wieters. The veteran former All-Star and Gold Glove catcher wins the competition for the job over Francisco Pena, who served in the backup role last year.
Shreve's tenure with the organization will come to an end if he is claimed by another team off waivers. That would seem to paint the Cardinals as losers of the trade that sent Luke Voit to New York, where he became one of the AL's hottest hitters down the stretch last season. That is, unless Giovanny Gallegos, who also came over in the deal, turns into something special for St. Louis.
In other news that paints a more clear picture of the make-up of the Cards opening day roster, Shildt reportedly said right-handed reliever Mike Mayers will make the team's bullpen. Mayers, like Shreve, is out of minor-league options. Given the abundance of lefties vying for an opportunity to impact the Cardinals at the MLB level, the club has prioritized the skill set of Mayers, who has the ability to reach the upper-90s with his fastball, over Shreve in Friday's decisions.
Matt Wieters has made #STLCards roster. So have Mike Mayers and Tyler O'Neill. Chasen Shreve has been DFAed.— Jenifer Langosch (@LangoschMLB) March 22, 2019
Tyler O'Neill will also reportedly make the St. Louis roster after posting impressive slugging numbers this spring. Despite a .167 batting average, O'Neill's five home runs lead the Cardinals in Grapefruit League play.
